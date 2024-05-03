Assam: Heat of Lok Sabha poll battle in phase III reaches its peak

CM, All India Mahila Congress chief campaign for party candidates

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: With just three days of campaigning left for the third phase of polling on May 7, the poll heat has combined with the hot weather to make the poll battleground reach peak temperature.

On Thursday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal of the BJP, MP Gaurav Gogoi, state Congress president Bhupen Borah, and president of All India Mahila Congress Alka Lamba participated in high-intensity poll campaigns in the state.

The CM campaigned for the first time in the Dhubri parliamentary constituency for AGP candidate Zabed Islam, and in the evening, he participated in another two rallies for the BJP candidate for the Guwahati seat, Bijuli Kalita Medhi. In the daytime today, the CM participated in electioneering in Bilasipara, Gauripur, and Golakganj under the Dhubri constituency, appealing to the people to vote for a double-engine government. On the sidelines of the election rallies, the CM launched a scathing attack on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. When asked about Priyanka's allegation of mafia-raj in Assam, the CM said, "Where in Assam is mafia-raj going on? There is no sound of gunfire or bomb blasts. There is no ULFA and no NDFB at present. Why didn't she speak of rhino killings during the Congress rule? There is no place for Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi in Assam now."

When asked about the possibility of the AGP candidate winning in Dhubri, he said, "There will be a triangular and intense contest between the AGP, Congress, and AIUDF candidates. We have received a good response at all the election rallies today. I feel that there is a greater chance of the AGP winning the triangular contest."

Meanwhile, Alka Lamba of the Congress addressed a poll rally in Goalpara for Rakibul Hussain, the Congress candidate for the Dhubri parliamentary constituency. During the rally, she lambasted the BJP-led governments in the centre and state, going full-out on the 'double-engine sarkar.' She also announced the Congress' guarantees made in the manifesto this time. She was accompanied by APCC president Bhupen Borah at the rally.

Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi, also campaigned in Nalbari for Barpeta's Congress candidate, Deep Bayan. He flayed the policies of the BJP, terming them anti-people. He asked people to vote for the Congress candidate for Barpeta.

Today, Sarbananda Sonowal also campaigned for Bijuli Kalita Medhi, the BJP candidate for the Guwahati seat in Dudhnoi of Goalpara district. Later, talking to the media, he said that Modi is sure to become the PM for the third time. He expressed his confidence that Bijuli Kalita Medhi will win by a huge margin in Guwahati.

Also Read: Assam: BJP, AGP woo minorities with development mantra in phase III of Lok Sabha Poll (sentinelassam.com)