Assam: 15,99,389 votes cast in Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Along with the rest of the country, the counting of votes was conducted for the Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday. A total of 15,99,389 votes were cast, out of which 15,94,699 were EVM votes and 4,690 were postal votes.

Bijuli Kalita Medhi of the BJP won with 8,94,887 (8,91,901 EVM and 2,986 postal) votes, or 55.95% of the vote share. Mira Borthakur Goswami of INC came next with 6,43,797 (6,42,353 EVM and 1,444 postal) votes, accounting for 40.25% of the vote share. Dipak Kr Boro of Voters Party International got 8,548 (8,494 EVM and 54 postal) votes, accounting for 0.53% of the vote share. Independent candidate Colonel Gokul Chandra Singha came next with 7,678 (7,644 EVM and 34 postal) votes, accounting for 0.48% of the vote share. Amitabh Sarma of Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal got 7,527 (7,508 EVM and 19 postal) votes, accounting for 0.47% of the vote share. Independent candidate Kazi Nekib Ahmed got 6,761 (6753 EVM and 8 postal) votes, accounting for 0.42% of the vote share. Samad Choudhary of Bharatiya Gana Parishad got the second-lowest 5,095 (5,081 EVM and 14 postal) votes, accounting for 0.32% of the vote share. Shejon Goyary of the Bahujan Maha Party got the lowest share with 4,847 (4,826 EVM and 21 postal) votes, accounting for 0.3% of the vote share.

The NOTA or None of the Above option got 20,249 (20,139 EVM and 110 postal) votes, accounting for 1.27% of the total number of votes.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election 2024 results: NDA set to win 11; Congress 3 in Assam (sentinelassam.com)