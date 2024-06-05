Lok Sabha election 2024 results: NDA set to win 11; Congress 3 in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The BJP-led alliance in Assam is well set to win 11 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, leaving three seats for the main opposition party, the Congress. The AIUDF, which has been making it to the Lok Sabha since 2009, is set to draw a blank this year.

The AGP has reasons to celebrate,as it is set to make it to Lok Sabha after 15 years. The UPPL, on the other hand, tasted victory in the Lok Sabha poll in its very first attempt.

According to the latest updates, BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal is leading in Dibrugarh, Pradan Baruah in Lakhimpur, Ranjit Dutta in Sonitpur, Amar Sing Tisso in Karbi Anglong, Parimal Suklabaidya in Silchar, Bijuli Kalita Medhi in Guwahati, Dilip Saikia in Udalguri-Mangaldai, Kripanath Mallah in Karimganj, and Kamakhya Prasad Tassa in Kaziranga (formerly Kaliabor). The BJP lost the Jorhat seat, gained Kaziranga (formerly Kaliabor), and kept its tally at nine, the same as what it was in 2019.

The Congress also kept its tally at 3, the same as it was in 2019. In the last Lok Sabha poll, the Congress won Nagaon, Barpeta, and Kaliabor (now Kaziranga) seats. However, in this poll, it lost Barpeta and Kaliabor (now Kaziranga) and compensated for the losses with Dhubri and Jorhat seats. Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress is leading in Jorhat, Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri, and Pradyut Bordoloi in Nagaon.

On the other hand, after a gap of 15 years, AGP candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury is set to wrest the Barpeta seat from the Congress to fill the vacuum of the party in the Lok Sabha after Joseph Toppo, who had been elected from Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2009.

UPPL candidate Joyanta Basumatary is leading from the Kokrajhar constituency, which was held by independent candidate Naba Sarania for two consecutive terms. This time, he could not contest the election because of hiccups in his caste certificate.

Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, who had a big say in minority politics in Assam since 2005, drew a blank this year. The AIUDF won one seat in 2009, three seats in 2014, and one seat in 2019. Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain defeated Ajmal with a huge margin of around nine lakh votes. The AIUDF fielded candidates in several minority-dominated Lok Sabha constituencies this year but failed to perform in any of them.

Though the BJP claimed to win at least 12 seats in this Lok Sabha pool, they are set to remain content with nine seats. The BJP did its best to make the Opposition Alliance and Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi bite the dust, but could not.

