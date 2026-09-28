Assam: 1st Battalion SSB Sonapur holds Swachhata Hi Seva Programme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a 'Swachhata Hi Seva' programme on Sunday under the guidance of Kh. Ibouchouba Singh, Second-in-Command and Acting Commandant.

Around 175 personnel participated in the programme, which aimed to promote cleanliness and hygiene on the Battalion premises and strengthen awareness about collective responsibility towards maintaining a clean and healthy environment. As part of the programme, personnel carried out a cleanliness drive at various locations.

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