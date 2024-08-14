Assam: 1st SSB Bn conducts programmes and events on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ in Sonapur

SONAPUR: On Tuesday, 1st Bn SSB Sonapur, Assam, organized various programmes and events on the theme “Har Ghar Tiranga” under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava under the guidance of the commandant of 1st Bn SSB Sonapur, Sunil Kaushik, with local people and school children. A mini-marathon was conducted by the 1st Bn SSB Sonapur. The C-coy of 1st Bn SSB conducted an awareness campaign on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at Milan Higher Secondary School (Nalbari), and the B-coy 1st Bn SSB Morigaon conducted a plantation drive.

Besides, it also conducted plantation drives under Amrit Brikshya Andolan-2024 at the Nam Tepesia L.P. School (Kamarkuchi), 03 No. Village (Lokhra), Milan Higher Secondary School, Banekuchi (Nalbari), Morigaon Higher Secondary School, and Zila Sainik Welfare Office (Morigaon). A total of 1,180 saplings have been planted, stated a press release.

Also read: Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Gandhi Mandap flag pole remains bare in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)