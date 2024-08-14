Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Gandhi Mandap flag pole remains bare in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Since the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign began, the Gandhi Mandap flag pole, under the Guwahati Metropolitian Development Authority (GMDA), has been without a flag for most of the time. Residents have expressed disappointment and concern over the matter, questioning the GMDA’s responsibility in maintaining the national symbol.

GMDA officials attributed the absence of the flag to frequent weather changes, citing damage to the flags during the monsoon season. They assured that a new flag would be hoisted on the occasion of Independence Day. However, residents argue that the flag has been missing for an extended period, deterring visitors from coming to the site.

One resident stated, “Most of the time, we have seen that the flag has been put off. Many people nowadays do not come here as before. The GMDA could not maintain the flag properly; there is a need for proper maintenance and respect for the national flag.”

Also Read: Nagaon and Sonitpur Districts Celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan with Tricolor Yatra and Various Events (sentinelassam.com)