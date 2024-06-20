Assam: 2 narcotics peddlers arrested in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Central Guwahati Police Department team from Chandmari Police Station arrested one Kulwinder Singh of Dispur after he was caught red-handed with 0.90 gms of suspected Heroin at Bhaskar Nagar.

A two-wheeler and a mobile phone were also seized. In a separate incident, a team of STF led by Insp. Kapil Pathak carried out a raid at Khanapara under Basistha Police Station jurisdiction. During the raid, the team apprehended a woman drug peddler along with 19 vials containing 25 grams of Heroin and a mobile handset. Necessary legal action has been initiated against them.

