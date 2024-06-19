Several narcotics peddlers apprehended in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A raid was conducted at the tea shop of Manju Roy located at Lalmati, opposite Games Village, Basistha Police Station Jurisdiction by STF, Assam, on Tuesday morning, and the below-mentioned drug peddler has been apprehended. The following items were recovered in the raid: 27 vials containing suspected heroin with a total weight of 36 grams, cash worth Rs. 1250, 13 empty vials, and 1 mobile phone. Kamal Roy, aged 22 years, of Lalmati, under Basistha Police Station in Kamrup District, was arrested for possession of the narcotics.

In a separate incident, an East Guwahati Police District team from Basistha Police Station arrested one Miro Pegu, aged 23 years, of Khanapara after he was caught with 36 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 48 gm, 200 empty vials, and one mobile at Khanapara Flyover on Tuesday evening. Legal action has been initiated against both peddlers.

