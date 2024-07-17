Assam: 2 youths arrested from Nayanpur in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Two youths were arrested by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) for Kamrup (metro) district from Nayanpur in Guwahati on Tuesday after they attacked the Magistrate. They were arrested by the magistrate under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to sources, the miscreants attacked the magistrate who was travelling in the official vehicle. They stopped the vehicle and started hurling abuse at the magistrate. They also attempted to forcefully deboard the magistrate.

