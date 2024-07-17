Assam: Guwahati Police arrested drug peddlers in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati Police carried out two operations against drugs in the city on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of two peddlers.

A CGPD team from Fancy Bazaar Outpost of Pan Bazaar Police Station arrested one Mohan Deb Nath (43) of Golaghat after he was caught with 15 vials filled with suspected heroin, weighing 19.73 gms in between 2 No & 3 No Railway Gate, Fancy Bazaar. Another CGPD team from Pan Bazaar Police Station raided a hideout at 2 No Rail Gate in Lakhtokia and arrested one Babu Ali (28) of Hoiborgaon with 10 vials of suspected Heroin, 1 empty vial and Rs 230 cash. Legal action has been initiated against them.

