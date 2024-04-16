Assam: 21st Bohagi Utsav at Hudumpur under Palasbari LAC on May 12

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: The Hudumpur Anchalik Cultural group is organizing its 21st Bohagi Utsav at Hudumpur-Kukuria LP School premises under Palasbari LAC on May 12. On the day, the Bihu flag will hoist at 8 am, sports competition at 9 am ,open costume competition at 2 pm and many other competitions will be held. In the evening, the cultural stage will be inaugurated by Pankaj Lochan Goswami, a prominent social worker. This year’s Bohagi festival will feature performances by popular singers Krishnamani Chutia, Sumi Kalita, Manashi Chaharia and Sourav Saikia.

