Assam: Rongali Bihu celebrations underway in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: The celebration of Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu, which is considered as ‘Lifeline’ of the Assamese community, has been underway across Lakhimpur district since April 13 (Saturday) with fun and festivities by following the cultural traditions.

The people of the district observed Uruka, the eve of Bihu on Friday. It was followed by the Goru Bihu, the first day of the Rongali Bihu, which was celebrated on Saturday. Following the tradition, on that day in the morning, the cattle of the village were brought to the water sources collectively and then they were washed with a combination of symbolic herbs like maah-halodhi, whipped with dighloti, makhioti, tonglati and pieces of lau (bottle gourd) and bengena (brinjal), by singing the traditional songs, thereby praying for their upkeep in the upcoming year. Various organization and institutions ceremonially observed the Goru Bihu at different places of the district. This year the 66th Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan of Lakhimpur district celebrated the event at Kadam Gohain Gaon on the bank of Kakoi River in association with the neighbouring villages.

On this occasion the villagers unitedly organized a Bihu dance programme at the spot. One of the secretaries of the Bihu committee concerned, Ajit Burhagohain addressed the public on the occasion by extending Bihu greetings. On the same day, the farmers start the cultivation work by sowing seeds of the crops symbolically. On the other hand, the village people started performing Husari at each and every household wishing for the peace, prosperity of the family members.

On Sunday, the ‘Manuh Bihu’, the main Bihu of the Rongali Buhu was celebrated with due fun and festivities along with traditional formalities. This day, with the first day of the month of Bohag is also marked as the beginning of the new year of Assamese calendar. On that day, people of the district were seen beginning the new year by offering prayers at the namghars, xatras and other temples in order to get blessings from the Almighty for healthy and prosperous life without any kind of ailments, natural disasters. On this occasion, community Nam-Prasanga was held in the namghars and xatras. The junior members of the family sought blessings from the elders in the family and the family members presented the ceremonial Bihuwan or the Gamosa or other new attires to the near and dear ones.

On the other hand, the Lakhimpur district unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) organized Bihu Adarani event at North Lakhimpur Boys’ Government HS School playground in association with North Lakhimpur regional unit of the organization and 66th Lakhimpur Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan on the same day. The agenda of the event began with the hoisting of organizational flag and Bihu flag at 10.00 am, which was followed by smriti tarpan programme. The organization felicitated more than two hundred prominent citizens of the district in the event and took blessings from them. It was followed by the ceremonial release of the ‘Gojali’— the souvenir, holding of Bihu related traditional games and presentation of Mukali Bihu by a number of cultural groups.

On Monday, Gosai Bihu was celebrated seeking the intervention of the divine to keep the people safe from all ominous things and calamities in the upcoming days of the year. The tradition of conducting Husari as well as Mukoli Bihu has also been underway along with the observance of the Bihu related religious rituals.

