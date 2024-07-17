Assam: 25.7 kg cannabis recovered at Guwahati railway station

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: While checking Train No 01666 DN Ex-CPK- GHY, Railway Protection Force personnel recovered 14 suspected packets of cannabis from inside the rear GS coach lavatory. The packets were concealed in the wall and covered by sunmica. On arrival of the train at Guwahati railway station, the packets were seized after proper videography and photography and was further handed over to GRPS/GHY. The gross weight of the suspected ganja packets was found to be 25.700 kgs and valued to be approximately Rs 2,57,000. In this regard OC/GRP/GHY registered a case vide case no. 156/2024 U/S 20 (b)II (C) NDPS Act dated Monday.

