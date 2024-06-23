Police Arrest Dealer with 7.5 kgs of Cannabis in Sootea

JAMUGURIHAT: Acting on a tip off, a team of Sootea police headed by Shyamal Jyoti Saikia, officer in-charge of Sootea Police Station managed to apprehend one Anil Patnayak from No 1 Itakhola Ahubari and recovered 7.5 kgs cannabis from his possession on Friday evening. Later on, he was taken to police custody for further investigation.

It is to be mentioned here that the cases of drug peddling, hemp dealing and cannabis dealing are on the rise in and out of Itakhola area. The police had arrested such dealers time and again. But the illegal marketing of such banned and toxic items which are easily available in the local markets have inspired young minds to get addicted into drug abuse. The conscious people have urged the police administration to take strict and exemplary actions against such drug dealers.

