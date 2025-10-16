Assam: 2nd installment for Haj 2026 pilgrims due by October 31

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Haj Committee of India has issued a circular reminding all selected pilgrims for Haj 2026 to deposit the second installment of Rs 1, 25,000 per pilgrim by October 31.

According to the committee, this payment is mandatory for all pilgrims, including those provisionally selected from the waitlist.

The first installment for the pilgrims was Rs 1, 52,300. This includes 1, 50, 000 as an advance Haj amount, Rs 2000 towards miscellaneous dues, and Rs 300 as non-refundable processing fees.

The joint state Haj Committee for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, etc., informed that a total of 2,567 pilgrims from Assam have been provisionally selected for Haj 2026 - comprising 1,762 male and 805 female pilgrims.

As per the circular of the Haj Committee of India, pilgrims can deposit the second installment through either of the following modes: E-payment via the official website www.hajcommittee.gov.in or the Haj Suvidha App, using credit/debit cards or net banking.

Offline payment using a specified pay-in slip at any branch of State Bank of India or Union Bank of India in the account of the Haj Committee of India, with the unique Bank Reference Number available on the HCoI website against each cover number.

The circular also states that the third and final installments will be determined after the finalization of airfare and related expenses in Saudi Arabia. Details of embarkation point-wise expenditures will be announced later and published on the Haj Committee's website.

The Haj Committee has urged all selected pilgrims to adhere strictly to the payment deadline, warning that failure to do so may result in cancellation of their Haj seats.

