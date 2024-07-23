Assam: 3 cyber frauds arrested by city police in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Three cyber frauds were arrested by Cyber Police Station from a lodge in Athgaon of Guwahati. The frauds were identified as Abdul Salem (23) from Mukalmua, Raizuddin Ahmed (22) and Hasin Ali (18) from Hajo. They used to move money illegally from the accounts of other people and charge a commission for such fraudulent activities.

The police have registered a case (case number 18/24) under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against them and are currently investigating the matter.

Also Read: Cyber police helps financial fraud victim in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)