Cyber police helps financial fraud victim in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team from the Cyber Police Station acted on a complaint filed by a senior citizen when he was defrauded of Rs 10.67 lakh by frauds using a false health insurance policy. Prompt action was taken, and the transfer of Rs 10.67 lakh was put on hold. Rs 5,35,753.66 has already been credited back into the victim's bank account, while the rest of the money is likely to be credited soon.

