Assam: 3 Delhi Scammers Arrested For Carrying Out Fraudulent Activities in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Law enforcement authorities in Guwahati have apprehended three persons from Delhi for their alleged involvement in carrying out fraudulent activities targeting tourists in Guwahati for a long time.

As per reports, the accused individuals were duping many people in disguise of vehicle and hotel booking. The accused have been identified as Neeraj Singh, Swaraj Khanna, and S Sharat. The trio were reportedly nabbed and produced before the Paltan Bazar police on the night of January 25.

The drivers had accused the scammers of not returning money after dropping off tourists from Guwahati to Shillong. Further allegations have also been leveled that they were hiding inside a room of a hotel in fear of facing the brunt of the furious vehicle drivers.