Assam: 3 Delhi Scammers Arrested For Carrying Out Fraudulent Activities in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Law enforcement authorities in Guwahati have apprehended three persons from Delhi for their alleged involvement in carrying out fraudulent activities targeting tourists in Guwahati for a long time.
As per reports, the accused individuals were duping many people in disguise of vehicle and hotel booking. The accused have been identified as Neeraj Singh, Swaraj Khanna, and S Sharat. The trio were reportedly nabbed and produced before the Paltan Bazar police on the night of January 25.
The drivers had accused the scammers of not returning money after dropping off tourists from Guwahati to Shillong. Further allegations have also been leveled that they were hiding inside a room of a hotel in fear of facing the brunt of the furious vehicle drivers.
Additionally, the fraudsters have reportedly been found guilty of fleeing from different hotels in the Paltan Bazar area of Guwahati after paying the bills a few days back.
Sources have informed that the entire racket got busted after the police interrogated the trio.
Notably, the modus operandi of the scammers involved luring unsuspecting tourists with enticing offers, only to exploit them financially.
The arrested trio posed as tour guides and offered discounted packages that included accommodation in renowned hotels across Guwahati.
Once the tourists were enticed by the seemingly lucrative deals, the fraudsters facilitated their check-ins at various hotels, presenting forged payment receipts.
However, behind the scenes, the perpetrators orchestrated a web of deceit by providing false information to the hotels about payment processing delays.
Consequently, the hotels were left unpaid, and the unsuspecting tourists, having already paid the scammers for the supposedly discounted packages, found themselves entangled in a web of deception.
Meanwhile, local authorities have requested the visitors to stay vigilant and confirm the authenticity of tour operators and package deals before making any payments.
ALSO READ: Assam: Tragedy Strikes as Picnic Turns Fatal; Youth Drowns at Ranighat on Hakua River
ALSO WATCH: