Assam: Tragedy Strikes as Picnic Turns Fatal; Youth Drowns at Ranighat on Hakua River

BIJNI: In a heart-wrenching incident, a picnic at Ranighat on the Hakua River took a tragic turn, claiming the life of 36-year-old Hariprasad Sharma from the Chungapata village of Dangtol in Bongaigaon. The victim, part of a 12-member group celebrating Republic Day, met his untimely demise after going for a swim in the forbidden waters.

The ill-fated day began with the group's decision to visit Ranighat for a picnic, despite the location being closed to the public due to past accidents. Remarkably, a local organization facilitated the outing, disregarding the safety concerns associated with the area.

Hariprasad Sharma, immersed in the festivities, ventured into the Hakua River for a swim in the afternoon. Tragedy struck as he went missing, prompting his companions to launch a rescue effort. With the help of his fellow picnickers, Hariprasad was pulled from the river and rushed to the Bijni Bhetagaon community hospital. Despite their best efforts, the attending doctor declared him dead upon arrival.

The incident has raised questions about the responsibility of the local organization that arranged the picnic, seemingly prioritizing financial gains over the safety of the participants. Ranighat's closure for picnics was a result of previous accidents, underscoring the importance of adhering to such restrictions.

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances leading to the tragedy, focusing on the local organization's role in organizing the forbidden picnic. Concerns have been voiced regarding the flouting of safety regulations and the potential legal consequences for those responsible.

The community mourns the loss of Hariprasad Sharma, a victim of a preventable tragedy. This unfortunate incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of adhering to safety regulations and the potential consequences when they are ignored. As the investigation unfolds, the community awaits answers and hopes that such incidents will spur increased vigilance and responsibility in organizing public events, preventing future tragedies.