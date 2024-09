OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Two individuals, Baharul Islam and Anarul Islam, were arrested by Jagiroad police for possessing 37 grams of heroin. In a separate incident, Faizuddin Ali was arrested with 10.60 grams of heroin. His motorcycle with registration number bearing AS-21-H 9483 was seized. Investigations are ongoing.

