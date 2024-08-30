Drug peddlers arrested with suspected heroin in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A WGPD (West Guwahati Police District) team from Jalukbari Outpost (OP) arrested two peddlers with suspected heroin at Lachit Park in Jalukbari. The two peddlers, identified as Nasir Ali (34) and Saddam Hussain (26), are residents of Barpeta. The police seized 30.03 grams of suspected heroin, 15 vials, and two mobile phones. Legal action has been initiated against the duo.

