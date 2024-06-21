Assam: 3 peddlers arrested with narcotics from Guwahati lodge

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: STF Assam raided Room No.106 of Urban Inn Lodge, Rukmini Gaon, Dispur PS, on June 18, 2024, and apprehended three drug peddlers. They were identified as Md. Aftar Hussain of Satgaon, Kamrup (M); Khiyati Ranjan Gogoi of Banipur, Dibrugarh; and Saddam Hussain of Panjabari, Satgaon, Kamrup (M). The following items were seized from them: 69g of suspected heroin, Rs. 5700 cash, 200 empty vials, 4 mobile phones, a metallic gas lighter resembling a.32 pistol, a Maruti Suzuki Swift Tour bearing registration number AS 01 FA 0208, and a Honda Aviator bearing registration AS 01 DQ 3334.

