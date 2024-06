STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Panikhaiti Police seized three vehicles loaded with cows. The individuals apprehended in connection with the case have been identified as Jayanta Kumar Das, Dhan Ali, and Gopal Deka. Following their detention, all three suspects were released on a PR bond.

