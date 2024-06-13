Assam: Lightning Strike in Golaghat District Kills 10 Cows

GOLAGHAT: A lightning strike during a fierce thunderstorm at Bokakhatin Golaghat district left 10 cows dead on Sunday night. The incident occurred at the residence of Jiban Sarma and Druna Sarma of Bamungaon Bilaniyain Dhansirimukh Chapri at Bokakhat. In the early hours of Monday morning, the householder went to the cowshed and was shocked to see 10 cows lying dead. Several calves have been left motherless, leaving a question mark about their survival.

Also Read: Assam: 11th foundation day of Mahapurush Shrimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya celebrated

Also Watch: