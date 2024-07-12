Assam: 30 families suffer because of flooding near Deepor Beel in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The water level of the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati is below the danger level but the Khonamukh Howrapar village under the Dharapur gaon panchayat has been flooded. As a result around 30 families of the region are suffering from massive problems.

Because of the flooding, residents have been forced to keep their livestock on the roads causing problems for both the animals and the commuters. They are also facing a crisis of food for the livestock, following which the locals have requested the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration and MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita to support them.

In addition to these problems, the citizens have mentioned that a large number of people are facing various ailments including fever, cough, cold etc, hence the victims have requested support from the authorities concerned.

Also Read: Guwahati: Deepor Beel faces environmental crisis amid government and private activities (sentinelassam.com)