Assam: Flood toll quadrupled compared to 2023; Disasters claim 147 lives in 2024

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Even though the disastrous phase of this year's floods in Assam is far from over, the deluge has already quadrupled its casualties when compared to that of 2023. Usually, the flood season in Assam continues until August or September.

According to official statistics, as of July 10 this year, as many as 147 people lost their lives in disasters, mostly floods. The toll of disasters in the state was 72 in 2023.

Among the disasters, floods have struck the hardest, claiming as many as 83 lives in the state this year. Other disasters claimed 64 lives-34 by lighting, 18 by storms, ten by landslides, and two by urban flooding.

Floods took their toll first in the Karimganj district on May 28 of this year, when one Islam Uddin (36) died. And lightning took its first sight this year in the Baksa district on March 26 when a 15-year-old girl, Esmina Parvin, lost her life. Strom took its first toll on March 5, when Kolesh Tanti (30) lost his life in Dibrugarh. A landslide took its first toll on June 3, when 12-year-old Sahil Hussain lost his life in Guwahati.

In 2023, the break-up of deaths in disasters in the state was: 18 by floods, 38 by lighting, 15 by storms, and 1 by landslides.

