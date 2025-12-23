Assam: 331 newly appointed teachers posted in Kamrup (M)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of the Assam government's recent teacher recruitment drive, posting orders were formally distributed to 331 newly appointed Graduate Teachers (GT) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in Kamrup Metropolitan district on Monday.

The programme for distribution of school allotment letters was organized by the Office of the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup (Metro) District Circle. The appointments are for provincialized High and Higher Secondary Schools under the district.

Out of the total 331 teachers, 130 were GT in Arts, 16 in Hindi, two in Sanskrit, 73 in Science, 61 in Mathematics, and 12 PGT.

The event was chaired by District Education Planning Officer Tapasi Sharma and attended by Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan, Additional District Commissioner K.C. Karan Pegu, among others.

Addressing the gathering, District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan welcomed the new teachers to the district's education system and called upon them to take a proactive role in improving public education. He assured that the district administration would always stand by teachers in this endeavour and encouraged them to set clear goals and face future challenges with determination. Additional District Commissioner K.C. Karan Pegu urged the teachers to effectively implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the school level.

Inspector of Schools Dipika Choudhury said the newly appointed teachers must work as dedicated mentors in their respective schools and actively contribute to strengthening the public education system. She emphasized the importance of focusing on quality education, nurturing future generations as valuable human resources, and carrying out the teaching profession with a sense of responsibility and service.

Also Read: Bijni Teachers Demand ₹8,700 Grade Pay Restoration