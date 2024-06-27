Assam: 4 police personnel suspended temporarily from active duty

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A total of four Assam Police personnel, along with a driver, have been reserve closed (suspended temporarily from active duty) on Wednesday after they assaulted some youths in the Basistha locality.

Identified as Parag Jyoti Barman, Tirtha Deka, and Dhyanjyoti Tamuli, a constable Kalpajyoti Neog, and a driver identified as Naba, have been placed under reserve closed by the department after Mrinal Deka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Guwahati Police District), handed over the investigation into the incident yesterday. He was directed to submit the investigation report to the Commissioner of Police (CP) within seven days.

The incident took place on Monday night when the mentioned personnel physically assaulted some youths in the city’s Basistha locality in an intoxicated condition, causing them physical injuries. One of the victims was mentioned to be mentally challenged, while sources mentioned that an elderly woman was also assaulted.

