Assam: Guwahati Police Rescue Missing Schoolgirls in Joint Operation with Railway Police

GUWAHATI: In successful rescue operation Guwahati Police, in collaboration with Railway Police Force (RPF) rescued three minor schoolgirls who went missing from their school in Noonmati locality. The rescue operation transpired on Tuesday night in New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

The three girls were students of Sunshine Public School in Noonmati. They were reported missing after arriving at school premises on Monday. School authorities and parents were alarmed. The girls did not attend their classes and were nowhere to be found.

Initial investigations revealed that students had boarded train from Guwahati Railway Station and headed towards West Bengal. The police acted promptly upon receiving this information. On Tuesday morning the families of missing girls received video call from them. It confirmed their location in Alipurduar, West Bengal. This crucial piece of evidence helped police track down girls swiftly.

A special team from Noonmati Police Station known as CGPD team, was dispatched to New Jalpaiguri. With assistance of Railway Police Force team located and rescued girls. The operation was carried out smoothly. Ensuring safety and well-being of minors.

Guwahati Police shared news of successful rescue on social media. Stating, "A CGPD team from Noonmati PS acted swiftly to rescue 3 minor girls from New Jalpaiguri last night with help of RPF. Girls are being brought back to Guwahati. To be reunited with their families. Earlier girls went missing from Sunshine Public School in Nepali Chowk.”

Police have not yet disclosed reasons behind girls' sudden departure from school. Adding their journey to West Bengal. Further investigations are ongoing. To understand circumstances leading to incident. Families of rescued girls are relieved and are grateful to police for their prompt and effective action.

This incident underscores importance of swift action and coordination. Different law enforcement agencies are crucial in ensuring safety of minors. Guwahati Police's quick response was instrumental and collaboration with Railway Police Force further aided in a successful resolution.