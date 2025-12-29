Assam: 40th general conference of SAKP concludes in state

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 40th General Conference of the Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) concluded on Sunday with a strong set of resolutions demanding the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission before Magh Bihu, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and expansion of cashless healthcare facilities for government employees.

Held over three days on December 26, 27 and 28 in Jorhat, the conference was organized with the cooperation of the undivided Sivasagar district unit and hosted by the Jorhat district committee. More than 2,000 delegates representing 52 organizational district committees and 80 affiliated unions and associations participated.

The conference discussed long-pending as well as emerging issues affecting government employees. SAKP, which represents the collective aspirations of nearly 4.5 lakh teachers, employees, officers and workers in Assam, said the platform charted a clear roadmap to secure the future of the employee community.

The conference demanded that the Assam government constitute the 8th Pay Commission before Magh Bihu and begin its work immediately. It also sought rectification of shortcomings in earlier pay commissions and parity with Central Government pay structures.

The delegates authorized the executive committee to intensify the ongoing agitation against NPS and UPS, asserting that neither can ever be an alternative to OPS. The conference expressed strong resentment, stating that while ministers and MLAs receive OPS after five years of service, employees who serve the government for 40 years cannot be denied the same.

Citing repeated public assurances by the Chief Minister, the conference urged the government to take final and effective action on the issue of teachers’ earned leave within a fixed timeline.

Demands were raised for provisions of medical leave, compassionate leave, and special leave in the event of the death of parents.

The conference resolved to include actual hospital expenses, including those incurred in external departments, under the Mukhyamantrir Niramaya Aarogya Yojana, ensuring comprehensive cashless treatment.

SAKP president Dwipen Sarma said that the resolutions were adopted to ensure safety and security of all employees, including women; regularization of Master Roll workers, work-charged staff and tutors; regularization of temporary teachers and employees; wage protection; promotions with financial benefits; and one-time financial assistance to families of deceased and retired teachers and employees.

On the venue of the next conference, several districts extended invitations. However, the representative body authorized the executive committee to take a final decision on the location.

