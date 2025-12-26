Assam: SAKP Calls for Restraint over Violence in West Karbi Anglong

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Sado Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) has expressed serious concern over the recent violent and undesirable incidents in West Karbi Anglong district and appealed to all concerned parties to maintain restraint and peace.

In a statement, SAKP president Dwipen Sarma and general secretary Pankaj Barman said the organization is closely monitoring the situation in the hill district. They stressed that violence is unacceptable under any circumstances and reiterated that all issues must be addressed through democratic means. Warning that violence only breeds counter-violence and leads to the loss of innocent lives and property, the SAKP also cautioned against attempts by anti-social elements to incite communal or group clashes. The SAKP urged such elements to refrain from destabilizing the situation and called upon the government to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incidents, analyze the causes, and resolve the issues through dialogue.

Meanwhile, the 40th General Council Meeting of the SAKP is set to begin from December 26-28, 2025 in Jorhat. More than 2,000 delegates, including representatives of affiliated associations, unions, district units, office-bearers and members from across Assam, have already arrived in the city. The reception committee, with support from Jorhat and neighbouring districts, has completed all preparations to welcome the delegates.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on several long-pending issues affecting teachers, employees, officers and workers in Assam. Key demands include parity with central government employees in the 8th Pay Commission, ensuring fair determination of salaries and benefits without discrimination as seen in previous pay commissions, addressing grievances related to earned leave (EL) of teachers, and strong opposition to the National Pension System (NPS) with a renewed demand for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

