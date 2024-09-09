Assam: 456 Minors Rescued by RPF of NF Railway from January to July

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway successfully rescued 44 minors and three women during ongoing checking and drives conducted from August 16 to August 31 at different trains and railway stations over NF Railway.

During the period from January till July 2024, 456 minors and 42 women were rescued by RPF of NFR in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Childline/NGOs. The rescued children/women were handed over to respective Child Line/NGOs and GRP for further legal proceedings. Also, during the same period, a total of eight human traffickers were arrested.

In an incident on August 16, 2024, an RPF team from Kishanganj rescued three runaway minor boys at Kishanganj Railway station. On August 24, 2024, an RPF team of Dibrugarh rescued four runaway minor boys at Dibrugarh Railway station. Later, the rescued minors were handed over to Child Help Line, Kishanganj, and Dibrugarh, respectively, for safe custody.

Preventive measures are being taken to take action in case children in need of care and protection are found in trains and railway premises. RPF carries on a relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers and remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without a proper guardian, etc., stated a press release.

