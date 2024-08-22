Assam: RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway Nabbed 225 Illegal Migrants Since January

Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has detained 225 illegal migrants and 16 Indian agents during routine checks across various stations from January 1 to August 15, 2024.

In the current month alone, 22 illegal migrants have been apprehended till August 15. Notably, on August 1, an RPF team at Agartala Railway Station, in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP), detected 10 suspicious individuals, including three females and seven males, who confessed to entering India illegally from Bangladesh and planning to proceed to Delhi by train.

The RPF has taken various measures to monitor and detect illegal migrants, Rohingyas, and suspected individuals at stations and trains, including deploying vigilant staff at different levels. The detained migrants were handed over to the GRP for further legal action, highlighting the RPF's commitment to combating illegal migration and ensuring national security, stated a press release.

