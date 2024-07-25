Assam: 48 solid waste management projects in as many towns get approval, says Ashok Singhal

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As many as 48 solid waste management projects under Swach Bharat Mission-Urban in as many civic bodies in the state got approval. Some of the projects have already been started.

Speaking to the media today, State Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal said, “Our aim is to make the urban areas in the state free from garbage. Garbage clogging drains is one of the reasons behind waterlogging in urban areas of the state. This happens because we don’t have any systemic disposal of solid waste. We have already started construction of solid waste management projects in 18 towns, and the tendering process is going on in 30 other towns.”

Singhal instructed all civic bodies to take the task of making their areas free from garbage as a challenge.

Singhal said that earlier residents had to pay a certain amount to the NGOs collecting garbage. “Now, nobody in residential areas has to pay for garbage collection. The GMC will bear the cost. However, in commercial areas, NGOs will charge certain fees.”

Singhal said that the government decided to implement the model of the Guwahati Building Byelaw in all urban areas of the state. “The preliminary process is already underway in other urban areas in the state,” he said.

Also Read: ASTEC Workshop in Digboi College Educates Students on Solid Waste Management (sentinelassam.com)