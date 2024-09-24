Assam: 5-day residential faculty development programme inaugurated in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A five-day residential faculty development programme organized by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj was inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy, Professor S. P. Singh Baghel, at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, on Monday.

Along with the Minister, the inaugural programme was attended by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, R. K. Singh; principal secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development, Government of Assam, Dr. J. B. Ekka, and among other senior officials. In his address, the minister spoke about the true essence of democracy, which is found in the panchayats. He emphasized the challenges faced by ground-level workers and discussed their expectations from the government.

During his interaction with the media, Professor Baghel said that just like smart cities, we have to go for the concept of smart villages since for the development of the country; the development of villages is paramount. He emphasized the role of DBT (direct benefit transfer) in strengthening the rural economy. About 40 participants from Northeast India and from other parts of the country attended the Residential Faculty Development programme.

Following this, the Union Minister held a review meeting with the higher officials of the Panchayati Raj, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries Departments of the Government of Assam, stated a press release.

