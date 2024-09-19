Assam: Six NIPER Guwahati faculty among world’s top scientists

A Correspondent

RANGIA: Six faculty members from the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati have been listed and honoured in prestigious Stanford University’s comprehensive list, duly published by the world’s top-rated publisher, Elsevier, under the World’s Top 2% Scientists for the year 2024. This achievement marks the fifth consecutive year that NIPER Guwahati faculty have ranked within the top 2% of scientists globally, as per the rankings released by the renowned US-based institution. The selection is based on a comprehensive evaluation of published quality research papers in peer-reviewed journals and the cumulative years dedicated to research efforts.

The honoured faculty members include Dr. Sanjay Banerjee, Associate Dean (Academics) and Associate Professor of Biotechnology; Dr. Amit Alexander, Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics; Dr. Subham Banerjee, Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics; Dr. Vikas Anand, Associate Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology (Formulations); Dr. Bidya Dhar Sahu, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology; and Dr. Saurabh Kumar, Assistant Professor of Medical Devices.

The “Top 2% Scientists” list is determined by several key metrics, including the composite C-score, field and sub-field percentiles, and both career-long and single-year impact. This prestigious recognition signifies global acknowledgement of research excellence, often leading to increased opportunities for funding, collaborations, and international speaking engagements.

Dr. USN Murty, Director of NIPER Guwahati, congratulated the faculty members on this remarkable achievement, stated a press release.

