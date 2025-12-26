Assam: 6-month bridge course for primary teachers

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam has issued an urgent notification regarding the mandatory 6-Month Certificate Course (Bridge) in Primary Teacher Education conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) for certain categories of primary school teachers. The DEE has already launched a portal for online registration.

The directive follows the Supreme Court of India’s judgment dated April 8, 2024 in MA Dy. No. 4303 of 2024, along with recognition granted by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The notification clarifies that teachers appointed in Primary Schools on the basis of a B.Ed. qualification between June 28, 2018 and August 11, 2023 are mandatorily required to complete this Bridge Course in order to retain their eligibility.

