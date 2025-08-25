Assam: DEE reorganizing education blocks; number to rise to 181 in 27 districts

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam, has initiated the process of reorganizing its administrative structure by aligning education blocks with the newly revised development blocks under the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department.

In a directive issued in this regard, the Director of Elementary Education (DEE) asked all district elementary education officers (DEEOs) to submit detailed proposals by August 26, 2025, specifying which primary and secondary schools will fall under each education block after the restructuring.

According to the circular, the number of education blocks in 27 districts, excluding Sixth Schedule areas, will increase to 181. Earlier, the state’s education system, including the Sixth Schedule districts, had fewer blocks, with 29 block education officers (BEOs) operating in those autonomous regions.

As per the new plan, the Nagaon district will have the highest number of education blocks at 15, to be followed by Kamrup with 13, Dhubri with 10, and Barpeta and Lakhimpur with 9 each. Sonitpur and Goalpara will get 8 each, while Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Nalbari, Srimanta Sankardev Nagar (Sribhumi) and Tinsukia will have 7 each. Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Hojai, Morigaon, and Sivasagar will have 5 each; Charaideo 4; Kamrup Metro 3; and Bajali, Majuli, and South Salmara-Mankachar 2 each.

The Directorate has termed the exercise “topmost urgent” and emphasized that the reorganisation is aimed at strengthening school administration and ensuring better delivery of elementary education in line with development block structures.

