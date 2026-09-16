Assam: 654 Snakebite Victims Treated at Boko Community Health Centre

Do not tie cloth or rope above snakebite site, warns Dr Talukdar

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: With snakebite incidents emerging as a growing health concern, the Boko Community Health Centre and First Referral Unit (CHC/FRU) has treated a large number of snakebite victims over the past few years. According to Dr Apurba Talukdar, Deputy Superintendent of Boko CHC/FRU, as many as 654 snakebite patients were admitted and treated at the health centre between January 2022 and August 2026.

As per the data provided by Dr Talukdar, 16 of the cases involved bites by venomous snakes. Of these, nine were attributed to cobras, five to pit vipers and two to kraits. The remaining 638 cases were associated with non-venomous snakebites. One case was also recorded as a suspected “dry bite”. During the period, a total of 210 vials of Lyophilized Polyvalent Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) were administered to patients. Two patients reportedly succumbed to snakebite during the period.

The number of snakebite cases has also remained significant in 2026. According to hospital records, 173 patients had been treated for snakebites at Boko CHC up to August this year, with 50 vials of ASV administered.

Dr Talukdar highlighted the case of 25-year-old Lalita Roy of Panikhaiti in the Boko area as an example of how timely medical intervention can save a snakebite victim. On June 25, 2026, Lalita was bitten by a snake at around 8.30 am and was brought to Boko CHC/FRU at approximately 9.45 am. By the time she reached the hospital, she had developed pain, swelling and severe neurological symptoms. Her condition deteriorated to the extent that she developed respiratory failure, although her heartbeat continued. Doctors immediately initiated emergency treatment, including assisted ventilation, chest compressions, oxygen support, intubation and mechanical ventilation. Anti-snake venom was subsequently administered.

According to hospital records, Lalita was suspected to have been bitten by a monocled cobra. The snake reportedly bit her while she was attempting to chase a rat inside her house. Although she recovered following treatment, signs of tissue necrosis were observed at the bite site.

In another case, 40-year-old Khairun Bibi of Chandra in Boko was suspected to have been bitten by a monocled cobra on August 18, 2026. She was brought to Boko CHC/FRU shortly after the incident. Initially, she showed no neurological symptoms but later developed discomfort and vomiting. Doctors immediately started treatment and administered 20 vials of anti-snake venom. She subsequently made a complete recovery, although local tissue damage was observed around the bite site.

Hospital authorities said that the time taken to bring snakebite victims to the hospital has gradually decreased in recent years. Dr Apurba Talukdar attributed the change to increased awareness about snakebite treatment and the availability of free treatment at government healthcare facilities.

Dr Hemen Nath, a senior doctor at Boko CHC/FRU who has treated and helped save the lives of several snakebite victims, urged people to take snakebite cases seriously and bring victims to the nearest hospital as quickly as possible.

Dr Nath said that patients from several remote areas under the Boko-Chaygaon Assembly constituency, including Lampi, Gamerimura, Hahim, Chaygaon and Samaria, as well as neighbouring Meghalaya, have been brought to Boko CHC/FRU for treatment following snakebites.

He also warned against a common practice of tightly tying a cloth or rope above the site of a snakebite in an attempt to prevent the venom from spreading through the body. According to him, such a practice is incorrect and may cause further complications. Instead, the affected limb should be kept still and the victim should be transported to a healthcare facility without delay.

Dr Nath further appealed to the public not to rely on traditional healers or “bez” and “bejalis” in snakebite cases.

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