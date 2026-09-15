Assam: Nalbari Health Department records zero deaths in snakebite cases

A correspondent

Nalbari: Prompt response, timely medical intervention and proper treatment have helped the Nalbari District Health Department achieve a significant success in managing snakebite cases, with no reported deaths among the cases treated during the periods highlighted by the department.

According to information released by the Nalbari District Health Department, 605 snakebite patients received successful treatment during 2025-26. In 2026, 347 patients have so far been successfully treated. The department has highlighted that the reported mortality rate was zero among these treated snakebite cases.

The achievement reflects the preparedness and coordinated efforts of doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel in dealing with snakebite emergencies. Snakebite is a medical emergency in which delays in reaching a healthcare facility can increase the risk of serious complications, particularly in cases involving venomous snakes.

Health officials have stressed the importance of seeking medical attention immediately after a snakebite. Instead of relying on traditional remedies, home treatment or delaying treatment due to fear and panic, victims should be taken to the nearest health facility as quickly as possible. Timely assessment by trained medical personnel allows appropriate treatment, including anti-snake venom (ASV) when medically indicated, along with necessary supportive care and monitoring.

The successful treatment figures also underline the importance of strengthening emergency response and ensuring that snakebite victims have timely access to appropriate healthcare services, particularly in rural and remote areas.

The health department has urged the public not to take snakebite incidents lightly. Family members and bystanders should remain calm and arrange immediate transportation to a healthcare facility rather than attempting unproven methods of treatment.

The Nalbari health authorities have also appealed to people to avoid unnecessary delay after a snakebite, as early medical intervention can play a crucial role in saving a life.

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