Assam: 7 cattle smugglers arrested at Jorabat

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An EGPD team from the Jorabat outpost of Basistha Police Station intercepted one Bolero pickup bearing registration AS 26 AC 1386 and a vehicle bearing registration number AS 12 M 6199 as they were trying to smuggle 31 live cattle onto Meghalaya at Jorabat crossing early on Thursday morning. Five smugglers, namely Kaimur Ali (22 years old), Ajijul Haque (23 years old), Abzar Ali and Faiz Uddin (26 years old) from Kharupetia, and Abu Samer (24 years old) from Dalgaon, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Another EGPD team from Jorabat Outpost of Basistha Police Station intercepted one vehicle bearing registration number AS 28 AC 0656 at the Jorabat crossing while it was trying to smuggle 25 live cattle onto Meghalaya early this morning. Two smugglers, namely Saidur Rahman (26 years old) and Ikramul Ali (27 years old), from Kharupetia, were arrested in this regard. The necessary legal action has been initiated against all involved.

