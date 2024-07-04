Assam: East Guwahati Police District rescue cattle from smugglers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Sonapur Police Station intercepted one vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 RC 9981 at Borkhat Tiniali on Wednesday morning when it was trying to smuggle 11 live cattle onto Meghalaya. Two thugs, identified as Tapajul Islam of Uloni and Anarul Islam of Samuguri, were arrested. A legal action was initiated against them.

