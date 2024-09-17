Assam: 70th birth anniversary of litterateur figure Dils Lakshmindra Sinha celebrated in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On Monday, the 70th birth anniversary of prominent literary figure, researcher, linguist, and translator, lexicographer, Dils Lakshmindra Sinha, was celebrated with a grand ceremony organized by Paragjyoti Prakashan at the Dispur Press Club.

Renowned singer Dijen Kakati began the programme with a soulful rendition of Jyoti Sangeet, setting the tone for the celebration. The former assistant secretary of the Axom Xahitya Xabha, Kamal Kalita, lit the lamp and inaugurated the ceremony, praising Sinha’s tireless efforts to promote harmony and unity through literature and music.

The president of the Assam Natya Sammelan and former cultural minister, Kumar Deepak Das, released the book written by Journalist and author Deepak Sharma “Xahityik Dils Lakshmindra Sinha: Byokti aru Byoktito ” and praised Sinha, saying, “He is a mature thinker and relentless warrior in the field of literature and culture.” Kumar Deepak Das also described Sinha as “a man who has worked for the development of all communities in Assam.”

Bhavani Prasad Adhikari, renowned literary critic and academic, attended the programme as a chief guest and emphasized the importance of honouring deserving individuals while they are still alive, saying, “We should recognize and appreciate their contributions during their lifetime.” Professor Dibyajyoti Mahanta praised Sinha’s dedication in promoting the society of language and culture.

