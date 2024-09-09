Assam: 98th Birth Anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Celebrated in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Along with the rest of the State, various socio-cultural organization of Nagaon on Sunday celebrated the 98th birth anniversary of the legendary singer and musical maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika with great enthusiasm.

With a day-long programme, these organizations organized a series of events to commemorate the great musical figure. Nagaon district committee of Sangskritik Mahasabha, Asom celebrated the day with a series of programme at the Nagaon Swahid Bhavan. The programme was initiated with unfurling of the flag by Pabitra Pran Sarma, the president of the committee following which the members of the organization paid tributes to the great soul.

A musical procession was also taken out throughout the small town following which a recitation of poetry on Dr Bhupen Hazarika was conducted in which some dozens of poets recited their own poems on Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The programme was mentored by Pratap Hazarika, the president of Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Sangstha. The programme was inaugurated by, the retired principal of Nowgong College.

A seminar on ‘Dr Bhupen Hazarikar Geetot Utkrishta Sahityar Prabhab’ was also organized where Pabitra Pran Sarma, the president of the organization mentored it while former AGP minister and educationist Girindra Kr Baruah inaugurated the seminar. Dr Sanjeev Sharma, professor of Dispur College, Guwahati attended the seminar as the keynote speaker.

Similarly, Silpi Somaj, Asom; Sangeet Silpi Somaj; Asom Silpi Kanon also celebrated the day with great pomp and grandeur today at separate spot in the small town.

Silpi Somaj, Asom organized a chorus of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s evergreen song ‘Manuhe Manuhar Babe’ at Nagaon Nehrubali field on Saturday. Significantly, several thousands of participants took part in the chorus and sang the evergreen song ‘Manuhe Manuhar Babe’ together. The organization conducted a series of competitions on Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s songs today at Nagaon district library auditorium here. The programme came to an end with a cultural programme in the evening.

