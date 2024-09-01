Assam: 8 Policemen Honoured with ‘Apollo Life Saver & Samaritan Award’ in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Eight personnel from the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) of Gorchuk Police Station were honoured with the “Apollo Life Saver & Samaritan Award” by Apollo Excelcare Hospital. The team, led by ASI Raja Phukan, had rescued Kundan Raj, a 28-year-old Assam Rifles personnel who was severely injured in a wild boar attack near Bhima Shankar Temple on August 17.

The victim suffered grievous injuries, including exposed internal organs, and was in critical condition. Despite the challenging terrain, the team swiftly responded, carefully rescued the victim, and rushed him to the hospital. The awarded personnel include ASI Raja Phukan; LNK Parameswar Teron; LNK (AB) Amarjyoti Das; LNK (AB) Ghanashyam Das; LNK Bhagawan Saloi; LNK Ikram Hussain; HG Abdul Kher; and Driver HG Rajib Rabha.

