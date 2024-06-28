Assam DGP GP Singh suspends policemen involved in assault cases

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh has announced the suspension of the police personnel involved in the assault on citizens. This development came to light after an incident similar to the one at Basistha in Guwahati was reported from Tinsukia.

The DGP took to social media to mention, “Instructions have been issued to CP Guwahati and SP Tinsukia to place under suspension police personnel involved in the recent scuffle and assault on civilians. Further lawful and departmental action shall be taken upon receipt of inquiry reports. Assam Police Hq shall not condone any willful and uncalled-for or unlawful use of force on civilians. As police personnel, all of us have to show a higher degree of restraint, even under provocation, if any.”

Previously, a total of four personnel with Assam Police along with a driver were closed on Wednesday after they assaulted multiple youths in the Basistha locality. Identified as officials Parag Jyoti Barman, Tirtha Deka, and Dhyanjyoti Tamuli, a constable Kalpajyoti Neog, and a driver identified as Naba have been placed under reserve closed by the department after Mrinal Deka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Guwahati Police District) was handed over the investigation into the incident yesterday with the direction to submit the investigation report to the Commissioner of Police (CP).

Also Read: Assam: Fully prepared to implement three new criminal laws, says DGP GP Singh (sentinelassam.com)