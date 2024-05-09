Assam: A tribute to Rabindranath Tagore's enduring legacy

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University celebrated Rabindra Jayanti on its premises today. The event, which commemorated the 163rd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, brought together students, faculty, and staff members for an evening of cultural immersion and artistic tribute.

The celebration featured a diverse range of performances, highlighting the profound impact of Tagore's literary and philosophical contributions. From soul-stirring musical performances to expressive dance performances and poignant poetry recitations, participants paid homage to Rabindranath Tagore's multifaceted genius, reaffirming his status as a timeless icon of creativity and humanism.

Prof. Manashi Sengupta, the Dean of the Faculty of Nursing, delivered an inaugural address that set the tone for the evening, emphasising the enduring relevance of Tagore's work in today's world. The event also showcased the talent and creativity of faculty members and students, who mesmerised the audience with their soulful performances inspired by Tagore's literary and artistic legacy, a press release said.

Also Read: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Everything You Need To Know About It (sentinelassam.com)