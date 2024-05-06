Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024: Everything You Need To Know About It

History of Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2024 would fall on 8th May as it marks the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore who is known as one of India’s most celebrated polymaths, if not the most. His massive influence transcends beyond his native Bengal, reverberating around the world through his books, compositions and philosophical ideas.

As the nation remembers Rabindranath Tagore on this day, it is an important time for us to delve into the history and the significance including timeless wisdom of this stalwart figure and his inspirational words.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated every year on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, which falls on May 7th in the Gregorian calendar.

This day holds great significance as it marks the birth of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1861. Rabindranath Tagore’s contribution to literature, music, art and education earned him the honor of being the first non-European to win the coveted Nobel Prize for literature.