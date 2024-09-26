Assam: AAA Conclave 2024 to focus on sustainable architecture

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Association of Architects Assam (AAA) has announced that the AAA Conclave 2024 is scheduled to take place from September 27 to September 29. The conclave will focus on the theme, "Integrating Nature in Sustainable Architecture," addressing the critical need for environmentally conscious design.

The president of the Council of Architecture (COA), Professor Ar. Abhay Purohit, has consented to be the guest of honour at the conclave. The conclave will feature distinguished guest speakers, including Professor Ar. Anne Feenstra, Laureate of the Global Award for Sustainable Architecture 2012; Ar. Charanjit Singh Shah, a visionary in sustainable urban infrastructure; Ar. Chitra Biswanath, a pioneering voice among Indian women architects; and Utpal Sharma, Director at the Institute of Architecture, Nirma University.

The general secretary of AAA, Ar. Pankaj Phukan, said, "We are proud to host this event in Northeast India, showcasing architects' contributions to the region and beyond. Our themes reflect the urgent need for sustainable development and lifestyles and also design a greener future. Over 150 architects from across India will participate in the conclave."

