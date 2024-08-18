Assam: Aadhaar enrolment centre inaugurated for newborns at Tolaram Bafna District Civil Hospital

A Correspondent

Rangia: An Aadhaar enrolment centre for newborns was inaugurated on Saturday at Tolaram Bafna District Civil Hospital, North Guwahati. The centre was inaugurated by Kamrup District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, which was designed to provide Aadhaar enrolment facilities for children aged 0–5 years, using the child’s facial image, birth certificate, and a valid Aadhaar card of the parent (either mother or father). The Aadhaar card will be delivered to the child’s home address within one month of enrolment, the DC informed. During the inauguration, District Commissioner Keerthi Jalli stated that the centre aims to facilitate Aadhaar enrolment of children aged 0–5 years. She also mentioned that babies born in government hospitals can immediately avail Aadhaar registration facilities through this centre. The centre’s services are also available to children under the age of 15. Additional District Commissioner Abhijit Gogoi, along with other dignitaries, including the staff of the hospital, were also present at the event.

Also read: Chowkham ArSRLM and Block Administrations Hold Two-Day Aadhaar Update Drive for SHG Members in Alubari (sentinelassam.com)